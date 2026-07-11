Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Venezia agreed a €16m deal with Sevilla for Super Eagles striker Akor Adams

Adams scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances for Sevilla after joining the Spanish club for around €5m in January 2025

Nigerian fans expressed disappointment over the move, with many describing the switch from La Liga to newly promoted Venezia as a downgrade

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams is set to leave Sevilla for Italian Serie A side Venezia in a deal worth €16 million, a move that has split opinion among Nigerian football supporters.

Adams arrived at Sevilla for approximately €5 million in January 2025 and went on to deliver a productive spell, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists across 36 appearances.

Football fans in Nigeria are divided over the reported transfer of Super Eagles striker Akor Adams from Sevilla to Venezia. Photo by Joao Rico

Source: Getty Images

According to Tribal Football, his contributions played a meaningful role in Sevilla's successful push to retain their La Liga status, making the €16m sale a notable profit for the Spanish club.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the agreement on Friday night via X, stating that Venezia have reached terms with Sevilla and that Adams has also accepted personal terms ahead of his move to the newly promoted Italian club.

Fans question Adam's career move

The deal has prompted a wave of reactions from Nigerian fans online, with many questioning why the 26-year-old would move from La Liga to a side that only recently secured promotion to Serie A.

Mave wrote:

"Why is he downgrading instead of upgrading? From Sevilla to Venezia. Nigeria players have very weird agents."

Temitope offered a sharper critique:

"This one is the typical African 'get the bag' mindset. No long term thinking! I suspect the club sponsors had something to do with the deal!"

Cody kept it brief:

"From Sevilla to Venezia...... He's not 30 yet."

Miracle echoed the frustration, writing:

"What manner of downgrade is this? What is even wrong with our players mhen."

Osinachi added:

"With his performance last season, I would expect him to get to a bigger club and not Venezia 🤦🏾"

A new chapter in Italy for Adams

Not all reactions were negative. Some supporters acknowledged that Venezia's offer provides Adams with a platform to continue developing in a major European league, with Serie A offering consistent top-flight exposure.

The transfer also represents a significant commercial return for Sevilla, tripling their initial outlay on the forward within just over a year.

At 26, Adams remains in the prime years of his career, and his backers may argue that regular first-team football in Italy could serve him better at this stage than a secondary role at a more established club.

Whether the move proves to be a calculated step forward or a missed opportunity will likely become clear in the months ahead.

Akor Adams nets brace for Sevilla

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akor Adams scored a vital brace for Sevilla shortly after returning from AFCON 2025 duties.

His timely performance not only saved Sevilla from a fifth consecutive defeat but underlined his commitment to the team amidst a challenging season.

Source: Legit.ng