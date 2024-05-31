The recent meeting between Atiku and Peter Obi has sparked speculation about the 2027 elections, highlighting the need for reconciliation

FCT, Abuja—The recent meeting between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi has ignited speculation about the 2027 presidential election.

Analysts believe the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will need to put its house in order to have a chance of unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections.

Apart from Obi, who left the PDP for the Labour Party (LP) in the buildup to the 2023 elections, former Rivers governor Nyesom Wike and his counterpart in Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, also withdrew their support for the lead opposition.

While Kwankwasoo ran for president on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) platform, Wike supported the APC's President Bola Tinubu.

Pundits say the PDP may return to power in 2027 if these politicians return.

Should Atiku reconcile with Wike?

Commenting on the development, an APC Chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka, said the ongoing rift between Atiku and Wike has been a significant challenge for the PDP.

Obidike also listed five reasons why the opposition party should seek the duo's reconciliation before the 2027 elections.

His words:

"1. Unity is strength: A united PDP is better positioned to face the challenges of the 2027 elections. Reconciliation would help to harness the collective energy and resources of party members.

"2. Wike's influence: Governor Wike has significant political influence in the South-South region and beyond. Reconciling with him could help Atiku and the PDP secure crucial votes in the region.

"3. Party cohesion: Reconciliation would help heal the PDP's divisions, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose among party members.

"4. Electoral strategy: A united front would enable the PDP to focus on crafting a winning electoral strategy rather than diverting energy to internal conflicts.

"5. National appeal: Reconciliation would demonstrate Atiku's commitment to unity and inclusivity, enhancing his national appeal and leadership credentials."

How Atiku and Wike can reconcile

Speaking further, Obidike said reconciliation requires effort and compromise from both sides.

"Atiku and Wike must be willing to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal: a victorious PDP in 2027," the APC chieftain told Legit.ng.

"The PDP NEC (National Executive Committee) can play a crucial role in facilitating reconciliation by: 1. Mediating dialogue between Atiku and Wike, 2. Addressing grievances and concerns, 3. Finding common ground and compromise, 4. Encouraging party unity and discipline."

He added that reconciliation is a political decision that requires strategic thinking, compromise, and a willingness to put the party's interests above personal differences.

"If achieved, it could be a game-changer for the PDP in 2027," he said.

2027: Atiku explains why he may support Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Atiku has hinted at the possibility of working with Obi to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC in 2027.

The former vice president said a merger between the PDP and the Labour Party was possible.

"Yes, it’s very much possible. We can merge to achieve a common goal, and nothing can stop us if we so wish to achieve that," he said.

