Dave Umahi has made a strong revelation concerning his relationship with his successor, Francis Nwifuru

The minister of works maintained that he shared a close tie with the Ebonyi state governor who has been his strong ally for 16 years

Umahi's assertion came amid the Rivers political crisis occasioned by the rift between Nyesom Wike and his successor, Sim Fubara

The minister of works and former governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has vowed to support his successor in office.

Umahi also assured that he would fight anybody who makes trouble with him, (his successor) Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state.

The minister made this assertion on Thursday, May 30, while speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital. Umahi stated that the governor deserved respect.

As reported by Channels TV on Friday, May 31, Umahi added that although there were usually crises between predecessors and successors, he would not be embroiled because God had blessed him.

The minister said:

“I will never regret making him my successor as he, alongside few others, stood with me during the hard decision of defecting to the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

Speaking further, Umahi said he would have failed in office if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been a leader that contractors could lobby and influence, Leadership reported.

Umahi tackle Wike with his statement

Legit.ng understands that Umahi's assertion came at a time when former governors are fighting with their successors.

Also, Rivers state is in crisis following the rift between Nyesom Wike, the former governor of the state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara and his political godfather, Wike, are are loggerheads over the control of Rivers state and their rift have affected the proper development of the state.

"People I helped to power now avoid me" - Umahi laments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dave Umahi said most people he helped to power during the 2023 general election now avoid him.

The minister said even National Assembly members he helped to power were among those who now avoid him, adding that they were not disturbed by their behaviour.

Umahi said: "The others feel that by doing so, the state governor, my successor, will be angry with them. The governor cannot do that because he too openly acknowledges that I was instrumental to his emergence."

