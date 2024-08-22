President Bola Tinubu condemned the brutal killing of Isa Bawa, the District Head of Gatawa in Sokoto State

Tinubu extended his condolences to Bawa's family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State

Before his death, Bawa had made a public plea for help after being kidnapped with his son, brother, and others

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep condemnation over the tragic death of Isa Bawa, the District Head of Gatawa in Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

Tinubu described the brutal attack on the traditional ruler as both "deeply disturbing" and "heinous," vowing that it would not go unanswered.

President Tinubu reacts to Sokoto emir's death

Source: Facebook

The President offered his heartfelt condolences to Bawa's family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State.

This was communicated in a statement released on Wednesday, August 21, by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

In his message, Tinubu prayed for the soul of the late traditional ruler and for comfort for his grieving family, The Punch reported.

Tinubu renews vow to end insurgency

He reassured the public that his administration was actively working to eliminate threats to national security and that such acts of terror would be met with decisive action.

Before his death, Bawa had pleaded for help from the state government and well-wishers after being kidnapped, along with his son, brother, and six others, along the Sokoto-Sabon Birni Road 22 days prior.

In a short video circulated on social media, the 74-year-old monarch made a final appeal for his release.

The statement as shared below:

