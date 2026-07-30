INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan warned that vote buying and electoral violence in Osun will attract full legal consequences

Political parties in Osun signed a peace accord in Osogbo, pledging peaceful campaigns ahead of the August 15 governorship election

Over 2.3 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots, with PVC collection extended until Friday, July 31

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the outcome of the Osun State governorship election will not be determined by intimidation or coercion, promising strict consequences for anyone who engages in vote buying, violence, or any attempt to undermine the August 15 poll.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN) made the declaration on Thursday during the signing of the Osun State Peace Accord in Osogbo, an event convened by the National Peace Committee.

The INEC warns of strict legal consequences ahead of the governorship election on August 15 in Osun State. Photo credit: @officialinec

Source: Facebook

Political party leaders, security agencies, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders gathered at the occasion to publicly commit to a peaceful and credible electoral process.

Osun poll: Parties pledge to accept poll outcome

Each party contesting the election signed the accord, binding themselves to run orderly campaigns and honour the results. Amupitan used the occasion to review how far the commission had progressed with pre-election preparations, noting that seven of the nine scheduled activities on the electoral timetable had already been completed. What remains are the close of campaigns on August 13 and the election itself two days later.

The INEC chairman also confirmed that more than 2.3 million registered voters are eligible to participate in the exercise. To give more voters the chance to collect their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of polling day, the commission extended the PVC collection window to July 31.

INEC's warning to would-be offenders

Amupitan was direct in addressing those who might consider disrupting the process, saying the commission would not allow fear or force to shape the outcome of the Osun poll. He warned that offenders, regardless of political affiliation, would face the full weight of the law.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled for August 15, 2026.'

Adeleke speaks on unrest in Osun

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke addressed a peace committee on Wednesday, July 30, 2026, accusing former governor and Marine Minister Gboyega Oyetola of directing police to wage violence against his government and party members ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

In a speech delivered at the meeting, Adeleke said he nearly boycotted the gathering entirely due to what he described as months of police-sanctioned attacks on Accord Party members in the state, but chose to attend out of respect for the peace leaders present.

Source: Legit.ng