The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has sent an important message to public officeholders as he declared that he cannot be accused of corruption

Uzodimma, who delivered a speech during the Michael Okpara Leadership Lecture, urged politicians to be contented

The governor also provided an update on the ongoing rehabilitation of the Egbema Power Plant, a key infrastructure project in Imo State

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo state on Thursday, August 22, said nobody could accuse him of corruption as a public servant.

Imo Governor Uzodimma speaks on corruption in Nigeria. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the Michael Okpara Leadership Lecture and Award 2024 at the Musa Yar’ Adua Centre in Abuja, the governor advised public officeholders to live within their legitimate means and desist from engaging in corrupt practices.

According to him, the inordinate quest for wealth and lack of discipline, among others, are responsible for the unbridled corruption in Nigeria’s system, Channels TV reported.

Governor Uzodimma advocated the need for political leaders to emulate the legacy of the late Premier of Eastern Nigeria to achieve a more prosperous country.

Speaking further, he revealed that the Egbema power plant, a key project of Imo state government, which is ongoing, will be completed and commissioned in the first quarter of 2025, Leadership reported.

He described the project as pivotal in supplying 24-hour electricity in all areas of the state.

Nigerians react as Uzodimma he is not corrupt

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X;

@onlineguru__ tweeted:

"Rigging an Election is the worse form of corruption and God knows you are the biggest Rigger in Nigeria right now."

@addel_cares tweeted:

"Not at all, sir, because you all have the judiciary in your bedrooms."

@NemeremNjoku tweeted:

"You wouldn’t be saying that if you weren’t bathing with guilt."

@TOAAnjorin tweeted:

"The governor should not brag at all. We are watching how the people's money moves around with our long lenses."

@nzeribeikenna tweeted:

"I dare anyone to accuse you of corruption ka mgbo tuwapu the person ishi.

"Very incorruptible saint who came back only to help Imo state."

@NIbegbu tweeted:

"Coming from a man that came 4th in imo state governorship election and was declared the winner of the election."

2027: Uzodinma denies alleged vice-presidential ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Imo State Government has clarified that a viral poster suggesting Governor Hope Uzodimma is running for vice president in the 2027 elections is false.

Declan Emelumba, the Imo State Commissioner for Information, denounced the poster as fraudulent and malicious.

Emelumba urged those responsible for the fake news to cease their activities, highlighting that such misinformation undermines the positive relationship between the federal and state governments.

