A video of the elaborately decorated wedding venue for TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis circulated widely ahead of their white wedding on August 1

The clip showed red carpets, heavy drapes, dense floral arrangements, and a prominent 'Jarvis & Peller' sign as workers put finishing touches on the hall

Fans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from excitement to awe at the scale and cost of the venue transformation

The wedding hall prepared for Nigerian TikTok sensations Peller and Jarvis has set social media ablaze, with a video of the venue making rounds on Saturday and confirming to fans that the big day is very much happening.

The footage, which spread quickly online, reveals a grand interior draped in rich fabric, lined with red carpets and packed with elaborate floral arrangements in red and white.

Peller and Jarvis' white wedding venue features elaborate floral decorations, custom displays, and grand event styling. Photo: peller089/durkiowiz

Source: Instagram

A bold "Jarvis & Peller" sign anchors the space, while large printed backdrops featuring the couple in romantic poses serve as the visual centrepieces.

Custom arches and elevated flower displays fill out the décor, projecting a scale that left few viewers unmoved.

The clip was clearly captured mid-preparation; workers are seen moving through the hall, and packaging materials remain scattered across the floor in parts of the venue.

Yet even in that unfinished state, the ambition behind the setup was impossible to miss.

The journey of Peller, whose full name is Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, and Jarvis, born Elizabeth Aminata, to this moment has included an engagement in Ghana in June 2026, traditional wedding rites in Benin City, and a civil ceremony in Lagos on July 29, 2026.

The white wedding on August 1 marks the final chapter of a courtship that has played out across millions of screens.

Peller previously revealed that Fuji musician Sule Alao Malaika will be gracing the stage at his wedding.

The TikToker also revealed in another video that he and his bride will be having their honeymoon in 8 different countries after the white wedding has been concluded.

For followers who stayed through the controversies, the milestone posts and the live sessions, seeing the physical venue come together carried real weight.

Watch the video of Peller and Jarvis' wedding venue setup below:

Fans react to Peller and Jarvis' wedding venue video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@banji_Henrietta reacted:

"This is getting serious, its coming alive"

@Bigstar568 wrote:

"Congratulations to them, make them enjoy thier special day"

@Lovia33 commented:

"Big day, the world watching"

@Iamkhozi11 said:

"Too sharp"

@iamayinde56 shared:

"Very impressing"

@damiusofficia wrote:

"no be small work these people do for here oo. This hall na millions of naira"

@IsaacEm07557038 added:

"Omo this people really spent a lot in the marriage preparations"

The grand setup for Peller and Jarvis' white wedding has attracted attention as guests prepare to arrive for the ceremony. Photo: peller089/durkiowiz

Source: Instagram

Cute Abiola explains why he arrived at Peller's wedding early

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Cute Abiola explained why arriving early to fellow skitmaker Peller’s white wedding was a priority.

He praised Peller’s loyalty, recalling how Peller supported his projects without expecting payment and even contributed financially during Abiola’s Comedy Festival.

Abiola concluded his heartfelt post by blessing the couple’s union and promising to stay at the wedding from start to finish.

Source: Legit.ng