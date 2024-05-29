Ondo 2024: Race Intensifies as APC Suspends Aspirant, 4 Excos Over Anti-Party Activities
- The All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Ode-Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa LGA, Ondo State, has suspended Engr Folake Omogoroye, a female gubernatorial aspirant
- The suspension also involved 4 other APC excos committee
- Both the female aspirant and the 4 excos were suspended for alleged "anti-party activities and flagrant disobedience to the party's constituted authority
Akure, Ondo-The All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Ode-Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state has suspended Engr Folake Omogoroye, a female gubernatorial aspirant from the primary election held on Saturday, April 20.
This, however, made Omogoroye to be the latest aspirant to face suspension following Senator Jimoh Ibrahim from Ondo South Senatorial District.
Joining Omogoroye in suspension are four ward executives: Ayesan Tunde (Organising Secretary), Jemiken Seyi (Assistant Public Relations Officer), Adebayo Omobayo (Assistant Welfare Secretary), and Eweje Omotayo (Assistant Treasurer).
As reported by Leadership the suspension notice was communicated through a letter released to the press on Monday, May 27, evening by the party's executive committee in Ode Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Anti party activities
The ward chairman, Akinsowola Awodele, signed the suspension letter, with support from 12 other executive committee members, TVC News reported.
The letter stated:
"Anti-party activities and flagrant disobedience to the constituted authority of the party" as reasons for Omogoroye's suspension."
The aspirant had filed a court case seeking the nullification of the recently conducted governorship primary election in the state, alleging irregularities.
