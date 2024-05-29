The All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Ode-Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa LGA, Ondo State, has suspended Engr Folake Omogoroye, a female gubernatorial aspirant

The suspension also involved 4 other APC excos committee

Both the female aspirant and the 4 excos were suspended for alleged "anti-party activities and flagrant disobedience to the party's constituted authority

Akure, Ondo-The All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Ode-Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state has suspended Engr Folake Omogoroye, a female gubernatorial aspirant from the primary election held on Saturday, April 20.

This, however, made Omogoroye to be the latest aspirant to face suspension following Senator Jimoh Ibrahim from Ondo South Senatorial District.

Ondo APC suspends female aspirant and other 4 excos Photo credit: All-Progressive Congress

Source: Facebook

Joining Omogoroye in suspension are four ward executives: Ayesan Tunde (Organising Secretary), Jemiken Seyi (Assistant Public Relations Officer), Adebayo Omobayo (Assistant Welfare Secretary), and Eweje Omotayo (Assistant Treasurer).

As reported by Leadership the suspension notice was communicated through a letter released to the press on Monday, May 27, evening by the party's executive committee in Ode Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Anti party activities

The ward chairman, Akinsowola Awodele, signed the suspension letter, with support from 12 other executive committee members, TVC News reported.

The letter stated:

"Anti-party activities and flagrant disobedience to the constituted authority of the party" as reasons for Omogoroye's suspension."

The aspirant had filed a court case seeking the nullification of the recently conducted governorship primary election in the state, alleging irregularities.

APC blasts Obasanjo for criticizing Tinubu’s policies

In another development reported by Legit.ng, the ruling APC has criticized former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s disapproval of the current administration’s handling of its ongoing reforms and the coup d’etat in Niger Republic.

The former president spoke in a statement released to journalists on Sunday, May 26 by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, where Obasanjo acknowledged that while Tinubu’s policies were necessary, they were poorly executed.

The APC national director, Bala Ibrahim, while reacting to the criticisms of the former president, on Monday, May 27, described Obasanjo as 'a serial critic.'

Source: Legit.ng