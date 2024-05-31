The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso

The investigation bothers on an alleged N2.5bn misuse of pension funds

The EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale declined to comment on the ongoing investigation

FCT, Abuja-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is investigating former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for an alleged N2.5bn pension fraud.

The former Kano state governor was summoned and questioned by EFCC investigators regarding the issue.

The Punch reported that a source within the anti-graft agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the commission invited Kwankwaso over the alleged N2.5bn Kano pension funds.

The source said:

"We have grilled Kwakwanso over the matter, and he has provided some details to interrogators.”

As reported in Vanguard another source who confirmed the development noted:

“Former Kano governor, Kwakwanso has been invited by the commission . He has been grilled, and we’re continuing with our investigation.”

In the light of this development, when approached for comments on the matter, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale declined to provide any statements.

In March 2023, the Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC handed over documents for properties and 324 houses recovered for Kano State pensioners.

The EFCC spokesperson stated that the handover of the houses followed a final forfeiture order issued by Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He added that the forfeiture resulted from successful EFCC investigations into a N4.1bn Pension Trust Fund, which pensioners had contributed to own houses but were fraudulently denied by two successive administrations in Kano State.

Oyewale said:

“The commission investigated a petition by Concerned Kano State Workers and Pensioners of alleged misappropriation of pension funds in the state.

"Findings by the EFCC showed that the state government entered into a tripartite agreement with the Kano State Pension Trust Fund to build housing estates for an aggregate sum of N41bn, out of which the Pension Trust Fund was to contribute N4.1bn."

