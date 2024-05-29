President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at the Abuja metro station for the presidential flag-off of the commercial operation of Abuja light rail on Wednesday, May 29

The flag-off was among the activities mapped out to mark the first anniversary of President Tinubu in office

Legit.ng reported that the Abuja metro station was commissioned in 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu and vice president Kashim Shettima have taken the first ride in the Abuja metro rail.

As reported by The Nation, the Nigerian leaders took the ride to mark the launch of commercial operations.

President Tinubu flagged off the Abuja light rail at the metro station on Wednesday, May 29. Photo credits: @elitecsolutions, @officialABAT

President Tinubu inaugurated the Abuja light rail on Wednesday, May 29.

Tinubu extends free rides to end of 2024

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has approved the extension of free rides on the Abuja metro rail to the end of 2024.

Tinubu gave the approval when he flagged off the metro rail operations.

The president said the gesture will “give the people hope and reason to celebrate”.

Last Thursday, May 23, Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), said the Abuja light rail would offer free rides for two months.

Wike said the free rides would commence on Tuesday, May 28, adding that it is part of the president’s renewed hope agenda for residents of the FCT.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the rail line on July 12, 2018.

However, it packed up shortly after, due to vandalism.

Some days after his inauguration as minister, Wike promised to fund the rail line’s rehabilitation contract.

Tinubu approves N5.9b for Abuja light rail roads

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said the federal executive council (FEC) approved N5.9 billion for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail system.

Wike disclosed that President Tinubu set a timeline for the completion of the Abuja light rail project.

He stated this while addressing state house correspondents after the council's meeting, emphasising the importance of preparing the access roads to the railway station.

Source: Legit.ng