Rivers state political crisis has taken a new dimension as governor Siminalayi Fi]ubara was said to have made some illegal moves or comment

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, said the demolition of the state assembly by the state government was not in line with the law

Hassan told Legit.ng in an interview that the executive order moving the activities of the state assembly to the legislative chamber did not conform with the law

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has been criticised for making some illegal moves during the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state.

In the same vein, former governor Rivers state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was said to have gone too far in exercising his godfatherism on his successor and gave wrong advice to his supporters who are lawmakers in the state.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, condemned the political crisis in Rivers state and mentioned three illegal comments and actions that Governor Fubara had made in the rift in the state.

Three illegal moves by Governor Fubara

According to Hassan, the governor's move to demolish the State House of Assembly was illegal and condemnation.

The legal luminary added that Governor Fubara's executive order to move the legislature's activities to the executive chamber was illegal and would tamper with the judiciary's independence.

Hassan added that the governor's claim that the assembly complex was his property was also condemnable, as the governor does not need to personalise state property.

His statement reads:

"What is happening in Rivers state is condemnable from the Wike and Fubara's sides. The governor has made some moves, such as trying to claim the ownership of the state assembly, the demolition of the assembly complex and moving the assembly to the executive chamber."

Fubara claims he owns all of Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara of Rivers State said the opposition camp also belonged to him and that he had sworn to protect everyone.

Fubara said this while warning the state's local government chairmen to follow the path of peace and leave at the end of their tenure.

The governor's comment followed the chairmen's threat that they would not leave because the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, in an amended law, extended their tenure to six months.

