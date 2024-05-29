President Bola Tinubu signed a bill reinstating Nigeria's old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,”

President Tinubu's bill signing has sparked a range of public reactions from nostalgic approval to sharp criticism.

The reinstatement was announced during a joint Senate and House of Representatives session on Wednesday, May 29

FCT, Abuja-In a move that has stirred widespread reaction, President Bola Tinubu signed a bill reinstating Nigeria’s old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” into law.

The decision has led to various responses from the public, ranging from nostalgic approval to sharp criticism.

Solomon Agbalaka of Nigeria (C) sings the National Anthem with his teammates before FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Round of 16 match. Photo credit: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The reinstatement was officially announced during a joint Senate and House of Representatives session on May 29.

As reported by Vanguard, the senate president Godswill Akpabio confirmed the signing, stating that the President had also stopped by to greet the lawmakers while commissioning the National Assembly Library.

The original anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” was the nation’s anthem from independence in 1960 until it was replaced in 1978 by "Arise, O Compatriots."

Written by Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate, and composed by Frances Berda, the anthem holds historical significance but has been largely forgotten by younger generations.

A barrister, Gideon Ebong, who spoke to Legit.ng argued that the old anthem carries a sense of heritage and national pride that the newer one lacks.

He said:

"It’s a beautiful piece of our history," commented one user on Twitter. "Bringing it back is a way to reconnect with our roots."

Other notable reactions that encapsulate the mixed feelings of many Nigerians were shared on X. However, these sentiments reflect the frustration and fatigue some citizens feel towards constant national symbols and policies changes.

It's shameful', unnecessary

Approval was too fast

Tinubu describes Wike as FCT landlord

Le.ng earlier reported that president Bola Tinubu has openly praised the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for revitalizing the nation's capital, describing him as the 'landlord of FC.'

The president spoke on Monday, May 28, at the commissioning of the southern parkway from christian centre to ring road one, a project that began 13 years ago, president Tinubu pointed out that the project is a testament to the current administration's inclusive and sustainable development.

Source: Legit.ng