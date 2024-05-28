The Civil Society Situation Room on Matters of Governance in Nigeria praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state for his people-oriented reforms,

The group highlighted Fubara's visionary leadership and innovative approach in addressing the state's longstanding challenges

The CSO also pledged to defend Fubara against any opposition, emphasising his dedication to good governance, transparency, and accountability

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Civil Society Situation Room on Matters of Governance in Nigeria has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, saying he is committed to people-oriented reforms, policies, and programmes.

In its one-year assessment report, the group praised Governor Fubara for his dedication to improving the lives of Rivers State citizens, citing numerous achievements in critical areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, Hon. Igwe Ude-Umanta said despite inheriting a plethora of challenges, the Governor has displayed visionary leadership, innovative thinking, and a resolute determination to transform the state into a hub of economic growth, social progress, and political stability.

Group vows to defend Fubara against enemies

Meanwhile, the group highlighted several initiatives, including the establishment of a participatory budgeting process, support for small-scale entrepreneurs, and investments in sustainable development projects, as examples of Governor Fubara's people-oriented reforms.

It, therefore, vowed to defend Governor Fubara against the enemies of Rivers state.

The statement reads:

"In stark contrast to the deleterious impact of previous administrations in Rivers State, the administration of Governor Similaya Fubara has ushered in a new era of hope and renewal, Ushering in a transformative paradigm shift in the state's governance landscape,” Ude-Umanta said.

“Within a remarkably brief span of just one year, Governor Fubara has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, thereby setting a new standard for administrative excellence.

“His administration has prioritized a multifaceted agenda, tackling critical sectors such as security, education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment, thereby addressing the long-standing needs and aspirations of the citizenry.

“Furthermore, the state's revenue generation and utilization have been rendered transparent, ensuring accountability and judicious management of public resources. Additionally, local government autonomy has been restored, empowering local authorities to address the specific needs and concerns of their respective communities, thereby fostering grassroots development and inclusivity.

“Our comprehensive evaluation of Governor Fubara's performance reveals that he is steadfastly on course, having made remarkable strides in tackling the complex governance challenges that have long beset Rivers State. It is abundantly clear that Governor Similaya Fubara is not only on track but also excelling in the face of formidable obstacles, and as such, the Civil Society Situation Room on Matters of Governance in Nigeria acknowledges and applauds the profoundly positive impact of his visionary leadership.

Fubara inherited challenges, group says

Meanwhile, the group reiterated its praise for Governor Fubara, saying that he had an exceptional performance in his first year, highlighting his dedication to excellence, good governance, and transformative leadership in Rivers state.

According to Ude-Umanta, despite inheriting significant challenges, Governor Fubara has made notable achievements in security, education, agriculture, youth empowerment, infrastructure, and healthcare.

The group contrasted his impressive results with what it described as the underperformance of previous administrations and expressed confidence in a promising future under his continued leadership.

Fubara says achievements beat Wike’s 8-year record

In a related development, Governor Fubara recently asserted that the success of service and project delivery within his first year in office is better than the eight years spent by Nyesom Wike's administration.

He made this statement at Ngo Town, during the inauguration of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road project, in Andoni local government area on Saturday, May 18.

According to the governor, the accomplishments were secured within three months of his administration settling down to work despite the festering political crisis.

