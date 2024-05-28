On Wednesday, 29 May, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be one year in office as the leader of Africa's most populous nation

The APC Germany chapter extended its "heartfelt congratulations and unwavering support" to President Tinubu

The APC chapter said the occasion provides an opportunity to encourage continued efforts in various sectors critical to Nigeria's progress

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Berlin, Germany - The Germany chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, May 28, said it looks forward to the remaining years of President Bola Tinubu's tenure with hope and confidence.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the APC Germany chapter expressed its readiness to support the efforts of Tinubu’s administration in building a prosperous and secure Nigeria.

APC Germany backs President Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

It urged the Nigerian leader to “continue his unwavering commitment to reform, innovation, and inclusivity”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As Nigeria marks the first year of President Tinubu's government, the APC Germany chapter extended its congratulations and “unwavering support” to the African nation’s No.1 citizen.

APC Germany said:

“This occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the achievements thus far and to encourage continued efforts in various sectors critical to Nigeria's progress."

It added:

"As we celebrate these significant achievements, it is essential to continue striving for improvements across all sectors to ensure sustainable growth and development for Nigeria.

"We encourage President Tinubu to focus on the following areas:

Economic Stability: Accelerate the implementation of economic policies that foster growth and create jobs. Addressing inflation, stabilizing the naira, and improving the business environment are critical to attracting both local and foreign investments. Healthcare: Enhance healthcare access and quality by investing in infrastructure, training healthcare professionals, and ensuring the availability of essential medical supplies. The national health insurance scheme should be rejuvenated to provide coverage for all Nigerians. Infrastructure Development: Prioritize the development of critical infrastructure such as roads, power supply, and transportation networks. Improved infrastructure will boost economic activities and improve the quality of life for all citizens. Energy Generation and Distribution: Focus on enhancing the national power generation strategy to ensure the electrification of all local government areas. Reliable energy supply is crucial for economic growth and the well-being of all Nigerians. Agriculture and Food Security: Implement policies that support farmers, improve agricultural productivity, and ensure food security. Investments in modern farming techniques and supply chain management will help mitigate the high cost of food and basic amenities. Social Cohesion: Promote social cohesion by addressing the root causes of unrest and fostering unity among diverse communities. Initiatives that engage youth and provide opportunities for education and employment are crucial for building a harmonious society. Judicial Reforms: Strengthen the rule of law by ensuring the independence of the judiciary, reducing corruption, and improving the speed of legal processes. A transparent and efficient judicial system is vital for maintaining public trust and upholding justice. Diaspora Engagement: Implement schemes that facilitate the return of diaspora experts to Nigeria, leveraging their skills and experiences to support ongoing progress and accelerate best practices and global standards for economic growth. Nigerian experts based in Germany are ready and willing to contribute to this transformative journey.

More to read about APC

Tinubu to address joint session of national assembly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu will address the joint session of the national assembly on Wednesday, May 29.

The presidential address is to mark the 25 years of unbroken democracy and legislature in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng