Emmanuel Udom, former governor of Akwa Ibom state, has urged the federal government to subsidise air travel for accessibility and stimulate Nigeria's economic growth

The former governor emphasised the importance of efficient movement of goods, services, and people, advocating for subsidies and preferences for the aviation sector

Udom who spoke in Abuja on Thursday, May 23, also expressed pride in Ibom Air’s progress and the acquisition of modern aircraft

FCT, Abuja- Former Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom of state has called on the federal government to subsidise air travel in Nigeria to improve accessibility and stimulate economic growth.

The former governor made this appeal in Abuja on Thursday, May 23, while addressing the press, including Legit.ng, ahead of Ibom Air’s five-year anniversary scheduled for Friday, June 7.

Speaking on the crucial role of transportation in economic development, Udom emphasised that providing concessions to the aviation industry could drive business creation and increase employment opportunities.

Udom asserted:

"There's no country on planet earth that does not have a kind of subsidy for the citizens. I'm not calling for subsidy for airline business, but they should be given preference on certain things because we operate from the same market.

“The economy of any country cannot move or grow if people cannot move from one point to another.”

Transportation aids economic development, says Udom

Highlighting the close relationship between transportation and economic activities, Governor Udom stressed the importance of the government prioritising concessions for the aviation sector to facilitate the efficient movement of goods, services, and people.

His words:

“I think there are some concessions that should be given to the entire aviation industry so that we can move on.

Once there are activities people will create businesses and then create employment and there would be improvement in the economic activities in the country. I think we need to look at it because it's a very delicate industry.”

Udom speaks on Ibom Air's achievements

Meanwhile, Udom expressed pride in the accomplishments Ibom Air, Akwa Ibom's state-owned carrier established by his administration, particularly its acquisition of modern aircraft.

He underscored the importance of innovation and creativity in overcoming challenges.

Confident in the airline's ability to thrive under its current management, he attributed Ibom Air's success to effective leadership and the solid foundation established during his tenure as governor.

He said:

"If you check Ibom air, they have a cultural system. And look at it right now, a brand-new airline, A223 series and tell me why they will not survive. And by the grace of God very soon, another one is coming.

“So, as long as they keep the culture, and they keep the management and they build on the foundation that I have been laid, I think I have absolute confidence in the current management."

