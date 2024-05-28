The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his strong commitment to tackling insecurity

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to addressing the country's pressing insecurity issues.

In their assessment of President Tinubu’s first year in office, NANS highlighted his clear understanding of the complexities surrounding insecurity and his bold steps to tackle the menace.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the NANS national president, comrade Lucky Emonefe, lauded the administration's efforts to revamp the security architecture, boost morale among security personnel, and engage in community-led initiatives.

He added that these initiatives have yielded tangible results, acknowledging the exemplary synergy and cooperation between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, the minister of defence, Badaru Abubakar, and the service chiefs.

He noted that their collective efforts have resulted in a coordinated and robust response to the security challenges facing our nation, leading to significant progress in combating terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality.

He said:

“It is therefore important to salute the courage of Mr. President in daring to take on the challenge of implementing the reforms that the country needed to get out of the woods, but which previous administrations feared to venture into because of the dire political and socioeconomic consequences that will be felt in the immediate."

Tinubu's prioritizing national security

Speaking further, the NAN president hinted that the issue of insecurity has been adequately dealt with, adding that the synergy between the security agencies will further boost the level of security in the country.

He said:

“Very importantly, in an atmosphere of insecurity and failure of Defence, a country and its administration can do nothing.

We, therefore, once again commend Mr. President for ensuring that the issue of security is prioritized and that the Nigerian Defence and Security mechanisms are strengthened."

NANS speak on cybersecurity levy

