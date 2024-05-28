A coalition of civil society groups has praised Niger state governor, Umar Bago over his effort to drive development in the state

Minna, Niger-A coalition of civil society groups has praised Governor Umar Bago of Niger State for his outstanding leadership and notable accomplishments, particularly in agriculture and infrastructure development.

This was as the coalition noted that the governor has ensured that the state is currently worth over 1 billion dollars in agricultural business investment, adding that his dedication to enhancing the state's economy is matchless.

The coalition under the aegis of North Central Transformation Ambassadors (CTA) reeled out the governor's scorecard during a press conference on Tuesday, May 28 in Abuja.

Speaking, Dauda Yakubu, the convener of the group, highlighted Governor Bago's innovative governance style, which according to him, has positioned Niger State as a model for the entire north-central region.

The convener emphasized the Governor's commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity, noting significant improvements in accessibility due to road rehabilitation projects connecting remote communities, Vanguard reported.

Agricultural growth

As reported by the Sun, the convener said the state has become a hub for agricultural business investment and that many of the rural areas are now gaining attention from the state government.

He said:

"Furthermore, Governor Bago has consistently demonstrated unwavering support for agriculture and rural development, recognizing the pivotal role they play in empowering local communities and ensuring food security.

It’ s no news anymore that Niger State has attracted over a billion dollars in Agric business investments since the inception of his administration in 2023.

“Through strategic investments in agricultural infrastructure and provision of support to farmers, his administration has significantly bolstered the agricultural sector, thereby stimulating economic growth, fostering a sense of pride and self-sufficiency among the people of Niger State."

Road infrastructural development

Specifically, Mr. Yakubu highlighted that the governor, among other things, prioritized road, education, agriculture and health development in the state.

He said:

”As the empirical evidence now attests, roads that were previously inaccessible have undergone significant rehabilitation, thereby establishing vital connections between remote communities and substantially enhancing the ease of movement for residents.

” Furthermore, Governor Bago has prioritized education and healthcare, recognizing these sectors as crucial pillars for the advancement of any society.

His administration has invested significantly in revamping educational institutions, ensuring that the youth of Niger State have access to quality education and the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world."

Community-centric approach to security

Speaking further, the convener averred that governor Bago's approach to security in the state which used to be ravaged by certain elements of insecurity, is community centric.

His exceptional endeavors in the realm of security have also garnered considerable attention. Governor Bago's innovative community-centric approach has yielded phenomenal results over time, effectively mitigating the youth restiveness that once imperiled Minna.”

Bago approves new wage award for Niger workers

In another story, Legit reported that Governor Bago has approved the payment of a wage award of N20,000 for every civil servant in the state.

This came on the heels of an appeal made by president Bola Tinubu to state governments to implement the payment of the wage award to help cushion the economic challenges faced by the people.

