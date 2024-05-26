PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has condemned the proposed N54,000 new minimum wage by President Bola Tinubu-led federal government

The PDP chieftain lamented that the federal government had removed every benefit in terms of subsidies Nigerians enjoy and proposed meagre amounts for new minimum wage

According to Olanrewaju, what the government is proposing is chicken feed to workers in countries where the government has copied its policies from

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the N54,000 minimum wage proposed by President Bola Tinubu-led federal government as the new minimum wage.

The PDP chieftain maintained that the government's proposal is chicken feed compared to what workers are being paid in developed countries whose policies are being copied.

According to Olanrewaju, the current government has made life difficult for Nigerians by removing subsidies, electricity, and everything Nigerians benefit from. It has also proposed a meagre minimum wage to curb the hardship.

"APC has no plan for Nigeria": PDP chieftain

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain maintained that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not plan to improve Nigeria.

His comment reads:

"The issue of minimum wage is long overdue, and I think those in government are wicked souls. When you look at the countries where our leaders are copying policies from, like the UK, as an example, a nurse is earning £65 per hour, and our own president proposed N54,000 as the target minimum wage, which is equivalent to £29 a month.

"We all know how their policies have increased inflation. They keep on increasing taxes and removing subsidies on everything. You can’t pay your workers such a ridiculous amount of money and expect total commitment.

"Those in government are making lives so difficult for us as Nigerians, especially the current set of people occupying different offices.

"APC has demonstrated that they have nothing to offer Nigeria and Nigerians than hardship, pains and hunger. They have no plans for a better Nigeria."

Sani breaks down Tinubu's minimum wage proposal

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna Central has urged the government to pay only N100,000 as the new minimum wage.

Considering current realities, Shehu Sani maintained that the government's proposed N45,000 to N48,000 minimum wage could not be enough for any Nigerian worker.

The former lawmaker maintained that the government now had enough since the removal of the fuel subsidy.

