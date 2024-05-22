APC chieftain Salihu Mohammed Lukman asserted that the ruling party's decline started during former President Buhari's tenure and continues under President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja— Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), has asserted that the party's decline began during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari and is continuing under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lukman stated that President Tinubu has not convinced Nigerians of his ability to replicate the successes he achieved in Lagos, even after a year in office.

Failure of APC Began with Buhari, Continuing with Tinubu—Lukman Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a statement titled "Illusive Politics: What is to be Done," released on Tuesday, May 22, the former National Vice Chairman (North-West) expressed his concerns about the party's trajectory and governance.

He said:

“Failure of APC and its leadership since the time of former President Muhammadu Buhari to meet the expectations of Nigerians by delivering on campaign promises has debased the country’s democracy and made a mockery of all the gains made as a nation.”

“Painfully, despite the high expectations that President Asiwaju Tinubu would bring the Lagos success story to the national level, his government is increasingly causing doubts among Nigerians about its ability to address the country's challenges due to policy missteps and reversals.

“As a result, crisis of insecurity has remained. Problems of inflation, unemployment and poverty are on the increase.”

Nigeria yet to produce committed leaders, Lukman says

The APC chieftain further expressed disappointment that, after 25 years of democratic rule, Nigeria has yet to produce leaders committed to serving the interests of its citizens. with unrestricted access, Daily Trust reported.

He also voiced his dismay that the "political mercenaries" who opposed Tinubu's election in 2023 are now among his closest allies

Lukman also pointed out that loyal party members who campaigned for and supported Tinubu are now being "denied access and held in contempt."

Northern elder condemns Tinubu's first year

In another report, Prof. Usman Yusuf, a member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), characterised President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda as a source of hopelessness.

He observed that instead of inspiring hope among Nigerians, the current administration has increased their sense of hopelessness over the past year since the former Lagos governor became the country's president.

