Atiku Abubakar of the PDP's recent meeting with Peter Obi of the Labour Party has been described as mere two friends playing host to each other

PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju, in an interview with Legit.ng, said he did not see any permutation in their meetings because 2027 was still far

Olanrewaju noted that the ruling APC was spreading the rumour of them working together in the 2027 election

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the recent meeting between the former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, was a normal event in politics.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain maintained that the media should not interpret the meeting between Atiku and Obi differently, adding that 2027 was still a long journey.

Olanrewaju posited that Nigerians are eager to see two like-minds working together to revive the country, adding that nothing is impossible in politics though, but opined that the meeting of Obi and Atiku was just two friends having a courtesy meeting.

APC spreading rumour about Atiku, Obi's meeting

He alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) spread most speculations about the meeting between the former PDP presidential candidate and his counterpart in the Labour Party.

His statement reads:

"H.E. Alhaji Abubakar and H.E. Peter Obi are friends and brothers. I don’t see any permutations yet, as it’s still very premature. It’s normal for two friends to meet and spend time together.

"I understand Nigerians' anticipation and passion to see two brilliant minds working together in the future. In politics, everything is possible, but in my opinion, two friends met, and I don’t think we should read too much into the media speculations, especially from the ruling APC.

"Like I said, I would be happy to see them work together in the future, but as it stands, it's all hands on deck."

