A former national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, said President Bola Tinubu may rejig ministers in his cabinets

Omisore said President Tinubu knows what to do about the 44 federal ministers in his administration

He urged Nigerians to give President Tinubu more time as moves to reposition Nigeria’s ailing economy

FCT, Abuja - A former national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows what to do about ministers in his cabinets.

Omisore said President Tinubu is not a dullard and may rejig ministers in his cabinets.

The former Osun deputy governor appealed to Nigerians to give President Tinubu more time as moves to reposition Nigeria’s ailing economy, The Punch reports

He stated this while speaking on ‘Inside Sources with Laolu Akande,’ a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television on Friday, May 24.

He added that it would be wrong for people to mount pressure on President Tinubu.

“The issue of rejigging the cabinet is the prerogative of the President. The constitution says that the ministers hold their posts at the pleasure of the President because he (Tinubu) is engaging too. He knows the feedback from the people. He knows what to do at the right time and our President today is smart.

“He is not a dullard; he knows what he wants and for what purposes. And I am sure if he deems fit that he has to rejig his cabinet, he will have to do it. That is why you see the ministers correcting themselves. So far, it is a work in progress.”

