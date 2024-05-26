PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has rated Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, Ahmadu Finti of Adamawa, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta states as the best performing-governors in the last year

The PDP chieftain maintained that he was aware of the challenges in the country and urged other governors to brace up

The three governors were rated for promoting infrastructural development, maintaining people and order in their states

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has named three performing governors within their one year in office.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain disclosed that the three governors from the southwest, south-south, and northeast have been doing their best to deliver good governance to their people.

According to Olanrewaju, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state and his counterparts in Delta and Adamawa states, Sheriff Oborevwori and Ahmadu Fintiri, are currently the best-performing governors in Nigeria.

Why Adeleke, Fintiri, and Oborevwori were rated high

He commended the governors for implementing realistic policies, promoting infrastructural development, and maintaining peace in their states. However, he noted that governors can only do little because the president and ministers mostly implement national policies.

His statement reads:

"I know the majority of governors are trying their best, but what can they do when the president and the ministers are in charge of making national policies?

"I can say Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, and Governor Sheriff Francis Oborevwori of Delta state are my three outstanding governors in terms of physical policies, infrastructural developments, and less unrest.

"I can only urge the rest of the governors to brace up and make a difference so that the citizens can at least enjoy the dividends of democracy."

