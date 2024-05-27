Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed President Bola Tinubu for Nigeria's current economic woes

OBJ, as he is fondly called, maintained that some policies of the current administration were necessary but wrongly implemented

The former president, who made the remark at a colloquium in Abuja at the weekend, also noted that Tinubu's wrong and third decision was how he dealt with the coup in Niger

FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies on fuel subsidy removal and exchange rates as necessary but “wrongly implemented.”

Obasanjo’s position comes as Tinubu’s government rolls out activities marking his one-year anniversary.

What Obasanjo said about Tinubu's policies

As reported by Daily Trust on Monday, May 27, the former president zeroed in on three decisions of the current administration, which included fuel subsidy removal, exchange rates, and dealing with the military coup in Niger Republic.

Obasanjo’s remark was revealed in a statement by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Sunday, May 26.

He quoted Obasanjo as having spoken at the Paul Aje Colloquium (PAC) in Abuja.

The former president lashed out at Bola Tinubu’s government, saying:

“The present Administration has not found the right way to handle the economy to engender confidence and trust for investors to start trooping in.”

Obasanjo speaks on way forward

Speaking further, Obasanjo urged Bola Tinubu's government to focus on local production and productivity and noted there was no shortcut to economic progress, ThisDay reported.

“The way forward is production and productivity which belief and trust in government leadership will engender. No shortcut to economic progress but hard work and sweat,” Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo tells Tinubu to approach Zimbabwe for solution

Legit.ng reported on Monday, March 4, that Olusegun Obasanjo advised Nigeria, under the leadership of President Tinubu, to approach the government of Zimbabwe for a solution to the country's rising inflation.

He noted that since Zimbabwe was recently confronted with the same problem and came out of it, the southern African country would have helpful advice for Nigeria.

Obasanjo said the times of challenges were not to give up but to face the problem head-on.

