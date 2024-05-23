Tinubu has demanded a review of the list of the governing boards of tertiary institutions in Nigeria

This directive was issued due to the "reported lack of federal character" in the nominations and against the backdrop of various criticisms and protests that trailed the appointments

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the president’s special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, May 23

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, May 23, directed a total and comprehensive review of the recently announced governing boards of tertiary institutions before the inauguration and retreat of the nominees.

The president on Thursday disclosed that the review should be effected before the inauguration and retreat being planned for the nominees.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Education earlier released names of nominees for the members of the boards and councils of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, with an inauguration and retreat planned for May 31.

The nomination was, however, met with public criticism as many including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) rejected the list and demanded a review.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said Tinubu acknowledged the feedback across the country and is willing to make amends.

Onanuga added that President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The statement reads:

“President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution. The review will also take into consideration national spread and ensure every part of the country is adequately represented.”

