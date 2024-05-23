Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, recently visited the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona

The Emir of Kano was in Ijebu to felicitate with the royal father on the celebration of his 64 years on the throne and the 90th birthday he celebrated recently

His visit came on the heels of Muhammadu Sanusi II's reinstatement as the new emir of Kano state as announced by Governor Abba Yusuf

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, reportedly paid a royal visit to Oba Sikiru Kayode, the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Ogun state.

As reported by TVC, The Emir on Wednesday, May 22, alongside his retinue of aides and chiefs visited the Awujale in Ijebu-Ode to felicitate with the first-class traditional ruler on his 90th birthday celebration and 64th year on the throne of his forebears.

He described Awujale as his father, being an associate of his biological father and late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, Channels TV reported.

Recall that Aminu Ado Bayero, the chancellor of the University of Calabar, ascended the throne on March 9, 2020, following Muhammadu Sanusi II's deposition by ex-governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, may have lost his seat as the Emir of Kano.

Kano gov orders Bayero, other sacked emirs to hand over

This is because the governor of Kano state Abba Kabir Yusuf on Thursday, approved the reappointment of Sanusi II as the 14th Emir of Kano.

Governor Yusuf announced this after signing the proposed Kano State Emirate Council Law 2024 passed by the Kano State House of Assembly into law.

The governor also ordered sacked monarchs including Ado Bayero to hand over Emirate Council properties to the commissioner of local government, who also serves as state deputy governor and vacate their palace within two days

Watch the video below as Aminu Ado Bayero visit wujale of Ijebuland

DSS operatives storm Emir of Kano’s palace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the palace of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on Thursday, May 23.

This is due to the passage of the Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law (repeal bill), 2024 by the state assembly.

The DSS operatives were seen waiting at the entrance of the palace. It was gathered that the Emir Bayero is in Ogun state on a private visit to Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

