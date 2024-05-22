PDP chieftain and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has announced his intention to run for president of Nigeria in 2027

Atiku made this announcement during a recent interview with a news medium as the talks for an alliance between the PDP, Labour Party and other opposition parties in Nigeria

The flagbearer of the PDP, Atiku, confirmed the development in a video, and his statement has sparked heated reactions in the polity

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria, disclosed on Wednesday, May 22, that he would contest for president in 2027.

Atiku announces his intention to run for president in 2027 amid merger talks with Peter Obi of the Labour Party and other opposition party chieftains. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku to tussle power with Tinubu in 2027

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku, confirmed this development in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA).

The former VP made this assertion a few days after meeting with Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 election.

However, Atiku did not give details of his meeting with Obi. The duo's meeting came days after Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, hinted that the two politicians' coming together was possible in an interview with Seun Okin.

But on Wednesday, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a chieftain of the PDP, further confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page, accompanied by a video.

However, Atiku did not disclose who his running mate in 2027 would be during the interview.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"Good news to all Nigerians as the people's favorite, HE. @atiku Abubakar confirmed that he will contest in 2027.

"Are you ready to vote for the UNIFIER come 2027?"

Legit.ng reported that Atiku emerged as the flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election. The former governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, was Atiku's running mate.

Atiku confirmed the development in a video

Watch the video as Atiku spoke in Hausa and announced his intention to run for president in 2027:

Atiku shares why he may support Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, explained what transpired when he hosted Obi recently.

The former vice president hinted that he may have to support Peter Obi if the merger between the Labour Party and the PDP works out.

Atiku gave reasons for his decision, adding that both parties can merge to achieve a common goal.

