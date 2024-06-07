Controversies have trailed the establishment of the mobilisation directorate by the Labour Party

Peter Obi's ally, Yunusa Tanko, expressed his belief that the Obidient movement is bigger than the Labour Party

Tanko said this on Friday, June 7, while speaking in an interview on national television, monitored by Legit.ng

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Yunusa Tanko, the former spokesperson of the defunct Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, has said the 'Obidient movement' is bigger than the Labour Party (LP).

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Friday, June 7, Tanko asserted that the opposition party is also bigger than Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The ally of the presidential hopeful argued that the Obidient movement has a life of its own, and supporters of Obi are only interested in good governance.

His words:

“It’s bigger than the Labour Party. It is so because it is a move of its own that has a life of its own. What they are interested in is good governance.

“Even if the Labour Party is doing something wrong, they can challenge it. Let me go further. Even His Excellency (Peter Obi), if he does something that is not aligned with good governance, we would challenge it.

“They are loyal to the messages that connect to good governance and Peter Obi is championing that particular good governance.”

Snapshot of Labour Party

Legit.ng reports that the Labour Party is a social democratic political party in Nigeria. It was created in 2002 and was previously known as the Party for Social Democracy (PSD) before changing to its current name in 2003.

Built on the ideology of social democracy, the party's membership and support increased significantly as Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, joined it shortly after he left the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in a bid to run for the 2023 presidential election.

