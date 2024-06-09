2027: Former Sokoto Governor, Bafarawa Speaks on Possible Emergence of Peter Obi as PDP’s Candidate
Sokoto, Sokoto state - Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto state, has said "the people will decide" who the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be in 2027.
Legit.ng reports that the PDP is currently Nigeria's main opposition party. The party governed the country for 16 years: from 1999 to 2015. However, it has lost the last three presidential elections to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
During the last general election in 2023, political allies Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi contested for the presidency on different platforms. While Atiku remained with the PDP, Obi decamped to the Labour Party (LP).
Atiku, a former vice-president emerged as runner-up and Obi came third.
Many political observers believe both men contesting on different platforms gave the ruling APC and Bola Tinubu, who eventually became president, the upper hand in the poll.
In an interview with The Punch, published on Sunday, June 9, Bafarawa was asked a question on who the PDP should pick should Obi decide to return to the party, the two-term ex-Sokoto governor replied:
"The people, Nigerians will decide who the flagbearer will be."
“I’ll contest for president in 2027”, Atiku
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku disclosed that he would contest for president in 2027.
The PDP chieftain stated this in a recent interview with the Voice of America (VOA).
Atiku, 77, made this assertion a few days after meeting with Obi in Abuja.
