44-year-old opposition leader, Bassirou Diomaye Faye is set to go from prison to the presidency in Senegal

The 62-year-old ruling coalition’s candidate, Amadou Ba, called Faye to concede defeat on Monday, March 25

Bal made the call even when the Autonomous National Electoral Commission, had not officially announced the result of the election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Dakar, Senegal - Amadou Ba, the anointed successor of the outgoing Senegalese president, Macky Sall has conceded defeat to opposition leader, Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Sunday's presidential elections.

The 62-year-old ruling coalition’s candidate, Amadou Ba, conceded defeat on Monday, March 25.

If Faye is declared winner, he will move form prison to presidency Photo credit:@Kerrfatou/@Sheriffb

Source: Twitter

As reported by France 24, Ba has earlier said a run-off vote would be needed to determine the winner.

He called the street celebrations by Faye's supporters in the capital Dakar as premature jubilation.

Ba calls Faye, concedes defeat

However, a government spokesman told journalists that Ba called Faye on Monday to offer his congratulations.

The statement partially reads:

"In light of presidential election result trends and while we await the official proclamation, I congratulate... Faye for his victory in the first round."

The former Senegalese Prime Minister has handed an unexpected first-round victory to Faye, Bloomberg reported.

Should the Autonomous National Electoral Commission announce Faye as the winner of the presidential election, the political novice and former tax inspector would move from Prison to the Presidency.

The 44-year-olf Faye was imprisoned ten days ago on what supporters said were politically motivated charges

He has pledged to renegotiate oil deals, reform currency should he be elected president in one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

Jubilation as Faye leads presidential race

Legit.ng earlier reported that Faye is leading the race to become Senegal's next president, with many of his competitors conceding defeat.

After unrest and opposition demonstrations against the current president, Macky Sall, millions of Senegalese participated in a calm election on Sunday, March 24. There were 19 candidates for voters to choose from.

Faye, a member of the Pastef party led by Ousmane Sonko, found himself incarcerated just days before the election. Sonko, himself, was ineligible to run due to a defamation conviction.

Source: Legit.ng