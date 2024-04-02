Bassirou Diomaye Faye has now been sworn in as Senegal's official president after what political observers called a dramatic ascent to power

Faye was sworn in in front of many Senegalese and a lot of African leaders Diamniadio near Dakar, the nation's capital on Tuesday, April 2

But there are fears among investors that Faye might change some of former President Macky Sall's policies that generated economic growth for the country

Senegal - Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the president-elect of Senegal was on Tuesday, April 2, sworn in as the nation's new leader.

Faye, during his inaugural speech before hundreds of officials and several African heads of state in Diamniadio near Dakar, the country's capital, swore to faithfully fulfil the office of President of the Republic of Senegal.

Bloomberg reports that Faye won a landslide victory against his rival, former Prime Minister Amadou Ba.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye was released from prison in 2023

Before his election, Faye, 44, has never held public office and was relatively unknown until 2023, when the opposition leader Ousmane Sonko endorsed him to contest for the office.

There are claims that invesors are nervous about Faye's victory followin suspicions that he will change policies implemented by Sall that brought about average economic growth of more than 5% over the past decade.

The investors are currently looking for details on the policies Faye will implement, including how his government plans to revisit contracts for oil and gas projects developed by companies including BP Plc, Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Woodside Energy Group Ltd.

Official data has it that a large section of the nation's is unemployed and more than a third of the nation’s 18 million inhabitants live in poverty.

Faye was released from prison less than two weeks before the March 24 election, along with popular opposition figure and mentor Ousmane Sonko, following a political amnesty announced by outgoing President Macky Sall.

France 24 reports that the election tested Senegal’s reputation as a stable democracy in West Africa, after some coups and attempted coups.

The election came after a period of tension sparked by Faye's arrest and fears that Sall would seek a third term in office against the constitution.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank congratulated Senegal's President-elect, Mr Bassirou Faye, on his electoral triumph.

In a statement from Abuja, Frank urged Faye to focus on the well-being, aspirations, and empowerment of Senegal's youth throughout his time in office.

