Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the emergence of opposition leader, Bassirou Diomaye Faye as president-elect

Sani said Faye's victory is a glimmer of hope that has cast a positive light on the West African region

The former federal lawmaker commended the Spirit and the tenacity of the people of Senegal, describing it as inspiring

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani said the struggle and the tenacity of the people of Senegal is inspiring in the emergence of 44-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye as president-elect.

Sani said the victory of the opposition candidate, Faye, has cast a positive light on West Africa

He added that democracy has triumphed in Senegal and It's a glimmer of hope in a region bedevilled by military coups and the evils of controversial polls.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Tuesday, March 26.

Sani commended the outgoing President Macky Sall for organising a credible election.

The former federal lawmaker also appreciated the ruling coalition candidate, Amadou Ba for congratulating the winner.

“Democracy has triumphed in Senegal. The victory of the opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has cast a positive light on West Africa. It’s a glimmer of hope in a region bedevilled by Military coups and possessed by the evils of controversial elections. The struggle, the Spirit and the tenacity of the people of Senegal is inspiring. History may be kind to the outgoing President Macky Sall; as a man who autocratically and desperately worked against democracy but later succumbed to it and midwifed a credible election. We should also appreciate the patriotism and the democratic spirit of the man who lost the election, Amadou Ba for congratulating the winner.” It's

Legit.ng reported that Faye is poised to become the youngest elected leader in Africa.

If the opposition candidate, who is set to become Senegal's youngest president, wins, it could shake up the political landscape and bring about transformative policies for the country.

Amadou Ba concedes defeat to 44-year-old Faye

Legit. ng earlier reported that Amadou Ba conceded defeat to Faye in Sunday's presidential elections.

The 62-year-old ruling coalition’s candidate, Amadou Ba, conceded defeat on Monday, March 25.

Ba has earlier said a run-off vote would be needed to determine the winner. He called the street celebrations by Faye's supporters in the capital Dakar asIt's premature jubilation.

