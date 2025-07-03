A White man has shared a video on TikTok speaking about his experience after boarding British Airways airline

In a video posted via the TikTok app, he captured the moment the plane landed at the airport and shared his observation

Social media users who came across the interesting video stormed the comments section to react to it

A man's video showing a smooth plane landing has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, which depicted the moment the aircraft touched down at the airport, was shared by a passenger who praised the airline's service.

British Airways passenger says his flight had the smoothest landing ever. Photo credit: @salomonweil/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man praises British Airways over smooth landing

The video was posted by TikTok user @salomonweil, who captioned it with his thoughts on the experience.

He stated that it was the smoothest landing he ever experienced in his life since he began flying on aeroplanes.

"The smoothest landing I've ever experienced in my life," he said.

Man who boarded British Airways flight shares observation about plane during landing. Photo credit: @salomonweil/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail man's experience after boarding plane

The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok, sparking reactions and comments from viewers.

Many took to the comments section to share their opinions about the landing, with some expressing admiration for the airline's seemingly exceptional service.

@user8013676526233 said:

"You just know the pilot walked away with a smile on his face."

@am reacted:

"Where was the part where you landed? thats soooo smooth."

@Ziri33 said:

"It might not be fashionable to admit, but there’s no feeling like touching down back home - especially on a night like that."

@Emma said:

"You couldn't even tell the moment it actually touched the tarmac. Well done Captain."

@AAB said:

"I was still waiting for the landing when the video cut."

@Yasmine said:

"Please keep me on this side of TikTok and not the other with the crashes."

@ambitionvision said:

"I’m always happy to leave but i’m always glad to come back. Love living in London."

@FOFO asked:

"Why’s everyone so shocked about the Concorde ? Am I missing something?"

@Dee said:

"Imagining the pilot stumbling across this video like “yea i did that."

@username_bunchofnumbers said:

"Timestamp the landing challenge level impossible."

@jojorabbit4292 said:

"I’ve almost always had such smooth flights worth BA! The pilots are brilliant."

@Shellshocked Peach said:

"When the plane finally landed after two failed landing attempts, the pilot got on the intercom and in the Ace Ventura voice “Like a glove!” Whole plane bursted into laughter."

@H̤̮a̤̮r̤̮r̤̮i̤̮s̤̮ said:

"I was on a flight today, thought I was gonna die, the Landing was so bad, we dropped like a stone."

@Nani said:

"I kept waiting bcs I thought the airplane never touched the floor."

@FJAM said:

"I have travelled apprx 35+ countries and trust me when I say the smoothest and most controlled landing and takeoff has always been on a BA flight!! British Airways pilots are the best!!!"

@rlcart13 commented:

"Couldn’t even tell when you hit the ground! I’ve never experienced that We normally bounce down the runway on the flights I’ve been on, even had one that landed with such a thud the masks came down and screens shattered."

@Saph said:

"So jealous bc the last time I was on a plane the pilot slammed onto the ground and everyone fell into the chair in front of them and I got coffee all over me they announced that the pilot had just finished training."

@callum said:

"Luv im going on a flight on wednesday and im such a shiit flier, this actually helped me calm the nerves."

@Ramsay Alizada added:

"Why aren’t you all clapping? first of all landed without crashing, secondly landed softly that’s a miracle these days."

See the post below:

Female pilot speaks on aviation school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian female captain shared a video about the amount needed to become a professional pilot in Nigeria.

In the trending clip, she gave a breakdown of the fees needed to be paid by the prospective pilot in an aviation school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng