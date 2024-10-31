A Nigerian pastor is trending due to a sermon he preached specifically for young women during a program

The pastor said it is not proper for a woman to cheapen herself and chase after men who are ignoring them

He said it should be the other way round, noting that a woman chasing after a man is like an instant noodle

A Nigerian pastor preached a sermon and it is trending online because of what he said.

The pastor, Tunde Ayeni was speaking specifically to women, but his words caught the attention of netizens.

The pastor said the men should carry themselves with dignity. Photo credit: TikTok/@pastortundeayeniofficial.

According to Pastor Ayeni, women should never chase after men. He said it should be the other way round.

He said women should not cheapen themselves by giving their time to men who do not want to be with them.

His words:

"Ladies, this is for you............Own your worth! Be a woman of substance, with a strong sense of self and a radiant presence. Hold your head high, stand tall, and exude elegance and refinement. You are a masterpiece, crafted with love and care, and deserving of every good thing. Embrace your value, dear one, and shine your light for all to see!"

He argued that women who readily make themselves available cheaply to men could be compared to instant noodles.

Social media users have since started reacting to the post. While some people agreed with Pastor Ayeni, others disagreed.

Reactions to Pastor Ayeni's sermon

@Jovial_Vine said:

"It's funny how tiktok always brings things to me at the right time."

@ROYALTY said:

"He has spoken like a girl's father. Thank you Sir."

@iamgift07 said:

"Even after all the whole chasing I was chased out of the relationship."

@Vee Love said:

"My stinginess no go allow me buy even suya for somebody son."

Pastor advises against borrowing money to friends

A Nigerian pastor has admonished people to stop extending loans to friends from their savings.

According to pastor Bolaji Idowu, giving friends money in the form of loans would only spoil relationships.

He insists that many people who collect money as loans end up not paying back as agreed when the money was given.

