Nigerian Pastor Advices Ladies Never To Chase After Men, Video of His Sermon Goes Viral
- A Nigerian pastor is trending due to a sermon he preached specifically for young women during a program
- The pastor said it is not proper for a woman to cheapen herself and chase after men who are ignoring them
- He said it should be the other way round, noting that a woman chasing after a man is like an instant noodle
A Nigerian pastor preached a sermon and it is trending online because of what he said.
The pastor, Tunde Ayeni was speaking specifically to women, but his words caught the attention of netizens.
According to Pastor Ayeni, women should never chase after men. He said it should be the other way round.
He said women should not cheapen themselves by giving their time to men who do not want to be with them.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
His words:
"Ladies, this is for you............Own your worth! Be a woman of substance, with a strong sense of self and a radiant presence. Hold your head high, stand tall, and exude elegance and refinement. You are a masterpiece, crafted with love and care, and deserving of every good thing. Embrace your value, dear one, and shine your light for all to see!"
He argued that women who readily make themselves available cheaply to men could be compared to instant noodles.
Social media users have since started reacting to the post. While some people agreed with Pastor Ayeni, others disagreed.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Pastor Ayeni's sermon
@Jovial_Vine said:
"It's funny how tiktok always brings things to me at the right time."
@ROYALTY said:
"He has spoken like a girl's father. Thank you Sir."
@iamgift07 said:
"Even after all the whole chasing I was chased out of the relationship."
@Vee Love said:
"My stinginess no go allow me buy even suya for somebody son."
Pastor advises against borrowing money to friends
A Nigerian pastor has admonished people to stop extending loans to friends from their savings.
According to pastor Bolaji Idowu, giving friends money in the form of loans would only spoil relationships.
He insists that many people who collect money as loans end up not paying back as agreed when the money was given.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.