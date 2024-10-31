Family members accompanied a boy to Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, after he was offered admission

The boy wants to be a forensic scientist and has started his first semester at the school founded by the late CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe

The boy's father expressed excitement at his son's admission into Wigwe University and appreciated God for making it possible

After being admitted, a boy, Kelvin Chizindu Ogbonda, arrived at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, with his family members.

Kelvin's father, Ogbonda Echeonwu, expressed joy in a Facebook post that his son has begun his tertiary education at the prestigious institution built by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank.

Kelvin wants to be a forensic scientist. Photo Credit: Ogbonda Echeonwu, Wigwe University

Source: Facebook

Ogbonda released pictures of himself, Kelvin and his daughter after they accompanied him to the school.

The proud dad, whose son wants to be a forensic scientist, praised God for the feat. He wrote:

"And the crown prince made a triumphant entry into the prestigious citadel of learning wigwe university isiokpo for the beginning of his first semester academic pursuit as a forensic sciencetist. To God be the glory as we keep on rolling as jehovah got our back."

Nigerians congratulate the family

Mc Morllett said:

"Congratulations Son, more beautiful colors to your feathers."

Chi wig wemeka Nsirim said:

"Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈.

"Chizi boy."

NyekscientistAmadi said:

"Congratulations to my cute nephew."

Faid:, knowing that Jehovah has

"Congratulations 💖💖 may the Lord protect him."

Omalicha Chiibabe said:

"Congratulations Son🎉🎊🎈 and best wishes on your academic pursuits! May Jehovah's blessings be upon you always.🙏❤️❤️."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had spoken out after dropping off his daughter at Wigwe University.

Lady resumes at Wigwe University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had resumed schooling at Wigwe University after being admitted.

The lady was admitted to study at the university established by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Holding Company. After Wigwe University commenced academic activities, some students admitted there have been sharing their experiences.

One of them is Michelle, who showed how she prepared before travelling to the school, which is located in Isiokpo, Rivers State. She went shopping, made her hair, carefully packed her bags, and then flew to the school. When she arrived at the school, the Wigwe University signboard could be seen as they drove in. She went through statutory registration before she was shown to her hostel.

