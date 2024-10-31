Young Boy Resumes at Wigwe University after Being Admitted into School Built by Late Access Bank CEO
- Family members accompanied a boy to Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, after he was offered admission
- The boy wants to be a forensic scientist and has started his first semester at the school founded by the late CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe
- The boy's father expressed excitement at his son's admission into Wigwe University and appreciated God for making it possible
After being admitted, a boy, Kelvin Chizindu Ogbonda, arrived at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, with his family members.
Kelvin's father, Ogbonda Echeonwu, expressed joy in a Facebook post that his son has begun his tertiary education at the prestigious institution built by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank.
Ogbonda released pictures of himself, Kelvin and his daughter after they accompanied him to the school.
The proud dad, whose son wants to be a forensic scientist, praised God for the feat. He wrote:
"And the crown prince made a triumphant entry into the prestigious citadel of learning wigwe university isiokpo for the beginning of his first semester academic pursuit as a forensic sciencetist. To God be the glory as we keep on rolling as jehovah got our back."
Nigerians congratulate the family
Mc Morllett said:
"Congratulations Son, more beautiful colors to your feathers."
Chi wig wemeka Nsirim said:
"Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈.
"Chizi boy."
NyekscientistAmadi said:
"Congratulations to my cute nephew."
Faid:, knowing that Jehovah has
"Congratulations 💖💖 may the Lord protect him."
Omalicha Chiibabe said:
"Congratulations Son🎉🎊🎈 and best wishes on your academic pursuits! May Jehovah's blessings be upon you always.🙏❤️❤️."
