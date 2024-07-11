Civil society organizations have come to the defence of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari

The Forum of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria addressed recent criticism against Kyari regarding the oil industry

They say that logistic issues and not managerial capabilities cause the current fuel scarcity

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Forum of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria has issued a robust defence of Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The civil society groups addressed recent criticisms and controversies surrounding Kyari's leadership and the challenges in Nigeria's oil sector.

Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Attacks on Kyari are artificial, the group alleges

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Comrade Friday Maduka, Chairman of the Niger-Delta Amalgamated Supreme Concourse, and Akbar Abubakar, Secretary-General of the All Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Grand Assembly, condemned the "unconscionable attacks" on Kyari and described them as part of an "artificially simulated crisis" in the oil sector.

The groups highlighted that the attacks were driven by revisionists and malicious actors seeking to undermine Kyari’s achievements.

The forum presented findings from its multi-disciplinary Intelligence, Investigation, Research, and Statistical Bureau (IIRSB), which indicated a well-coordinated campaign to misinform the public about Kyari's leadership.

“The findings replete with facts and figures suggest that some of the sponsors of the disinformation campaign could be located within the sour grapes horde acting out of mischief and plain malice and are even jockeying for envisaged possible placements should they succeed in the unlikely satanic endeavour of tampering with the looming efficacious, resourceful image of Mele Kyari, the chief helmsman of the NNPCL.

“For the record, distinguished gentlemen of the press, Mele Kyari, in tandem with the progressive governance templates of the Progressive President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, has paid his dues, transcended stereotypes and conquered reality by ramming through a transformation unprecedented in the annals of the oil industry.

“He has sacrificially given his all and all and should and must not be distracted from carrying out his prescribed constitutional functions in consonance with Financial Instructions (FI), Civil Service Rules and Regulations (CSRR) plus other consequential and relevant extant rules which undergird Civil Service operations,” Comrade Maduka said.

The civil society leaders praised Kyari’s tenure and noted his significant contributions to the oil industry under President Tinubu’s administration.

Group pledges to cooperate with security agencies

They emphasized Kyari's dedication and transformative impact, which included unprecedented milestones in the sector.

The forum asserted that Kyari’s leadership has been characterized by transparency, accountability, and integrity.

Comrade Maduka and Dr Abubakar expressed their readiness to submit the IIRSB's findings to national security agencies for further action to halt the disinformation campaigns.

They argued that the coordinated attacks not only targeted Kyari but also undermined the administration of President Tinubu.

Logistics causes fuel queues

Addressing recent fuel queues in parts of the country, the forum clarified that logistical issues and supply chain disruptions were responsible, not managerial failures.

They expressed confidence in Kyari’s ability to resolve the challenges and ensure a steady fuel supply across Nigeria.

The civil society leaders referred to a previous intervention on June 2, 2024, which debunked false claims made by the Coalition Of Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders In Nigeria.

They reiterated that the attacks were baseless and driven by unfounded malice.

They called on all stakeholders to recognize the progress made under Kyari's leadership and to avoid being misled by disinformation.

''We wish to clarify further that our Intelligence, Investigation, Research and Statistical Bureau unveiled glitches and supply chain disruptions in respect of petroleum products distribution and the holistic determination of the Kyari-led NNPC LTD to decisively resolve all the hitherto intractable, lingering contradictions which afflicts the distribution of petroleum products in the nation.

''This best explains that logistical issues were largely responsible for the reappearance of fuel queues in some parts of the nation,'' the group concluded.

Oil marketers give reasons for fuel scarcity

Legit.ng earlier reported that filling stations across Nigeria have adjusted their pump prices from N620 per litre to new prices following the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, especially in Abuja.

The new scarcity comes amid reports that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) owes around $3 billion to fuel traders for imported petrol.

Marketers under the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) confirmed the return of fuel scarcity.

