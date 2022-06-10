Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been the certificate of return ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received the certificate on Friday, June 10.

The issuance of the certificate was announced by the party via Twitter on Friday.

The tweet read:

“Mr. Peter Obi Receives Labour Party Certificate of Returns as its Presidential Candidate for 2023 presidential elections. Congratulations!!”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng