Libya vs Nigeria has continued to generate controversy after the Super Eagles abandoned the 2025 AFCON qualifier

CAF has launched a thorough investigation into the allegations and has set Wednesday, October 23, for a final verdict

Patrice Motsepe has lamented the situation as the CAF boss admits that it is not peculiar to Libya and Nigeria

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has stated that the football body will not tolerate poor treatment of visiting teams from other countries.

Motsepe lamented the chaotic situation involving Libya and Nigeria after the Super Eagles were stranded at the Al-Abraq International Airport.

The South African businessman admitted that the situation is not peculiar to Nigeria and Libya and that such has been happening for a long time.

He lamented that some teams have been taking advantage of such a situation, saying it is due to a lack of sportsmanship, FARpost reports

The 62-year-old stated that appropriate action would be taken on the Libya vs Nigeria fiasco, saying proper investigations are underway.

Motsepe speaks on botched Libya vs Nigeria

Speaking during CAF's 46th Ordinary General Assembly in Addis Ababa, Motsepe said:

"We should have zero tolerance. When there was this problem of the Nigerian national team in Libya, I will not comment on that because there is a proper investigation.

"But I want to emphasise a principle that we will not tolerate. This is something that has been going on for quite some time.

"Forget about the Libya vs Nigeria situation; forget about that; appropriate action will be taken. I have heard too many stories about a football club or national team that goes to a country.

"You spend hours at the airport, and they ask you about documents that don't exist. Apparently, during COVID, they would look at the best players and then say those ten players have got COVID.

"But it is this lack of sportsmanship that has existed, and we haven't taken effective action. We are reviewing those laws, and we want to emphasise sportsmanship."

Nigeria apologises to Libya?

Legit.ng earlier reported that reports in Libya claim Nigerian foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar apologised for the botched 2025 AFCON qualifier between the two nations.

After the Super Eagles won the first leg 1-0 at the Godwill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the reverse fixture was abandoned following a controversy.

The Nigerian team's flight was diverted to Al-Abraq shortly after the pilots prepared to land in Benghazi.

