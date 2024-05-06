Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Calabar, Cross River state - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has sent a note of caution to Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The factional Ohanaeze group warned Obi regarding his public criticisms of the minister of works, Dave Umahi, regarding the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

Ohanaeze urges Peter Obi to seek positive dialogue with Dave Umahi. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Sen Dave Umahi Nweze

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 5, by its secretary general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze said the repeated attacks on vital infrastructure initiatives, such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project, raise concerns among Nigerians, especially the Igbo community.

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper noted Ohanaeze's message.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The Guardian newspaper reported that the group asked for mutual understanding between Messrs Umahi and Obi.

Ohanaeze's statement party reads:

“In response to the recent controversies clouding the Lagos Calabar Coastal Project, Ohanaeze Ndigbo unequivocally denounces the unjust vilification aimed at Senator Dave Umahi by Peter Obi and other detractors.

“Setting the records straight, Ohanaeze calls for private dialogue and constructive engagements rather than resorting to public confrontations that could impede the much-needed infrastructural development in the Southeast."

Source: Legit.ng