As the 2024 Ramadan gets to its first ten days, no less than seven states in the country have budgeted over N28.3 billion to feed the people in the state during the fasting period. This is according to the figures released by the states and put together.

It was learnt that many states, particularly in the north, have budgeted a certain amount for the projects but refused to make it known to the public.

List of governors sharing Ramadan packages to citizens Photo Credit: Dikko Umaru Radda, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Nasir Idris

Source: Twitter

This has led to questions being raised at different quarters, with religious leaders calling for accountability due to the huge amount set aside, Daily Trust reported.

The critics said it was not wrong to support the less privileged during Ramadan, citing the spiritual reward that comes with it. They call for caution on the possibility of abusing the process.

Below is the list of states that have announced the amount budgeted to feed people during Ramadan:

Katsina

The Katsina state government took the lead in the states, spending billions to feed their people during Ramadan.

This is as the state government announced that it has partnered with the 34 local governments in the state to purchase N10 billion in grains to distribute to the vulnerable people in the state during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sokoto

Taking after Katsina is another northwest state, Sokoto, where the government budgeted N6.7 billion to distribute Ramadan packages to the state's people.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu announced the development at the flag-off of the ceremony on Monday, March 11, adding that it included the distribution of assorted grains, textile materials and other packages.

Kano

Kano is another northwest state that has budgeted a humongous amount to feed its citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.

The state government announced a budget of N6 billion to feed at least 10 million people in the 44 local government areas of the state.

Jigawa

Another northern state set aside N2.83 billion to feed the poor and vulnerable persons during the 2024 Ramadan Iftar, breaking of fasting time.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the state commissioner for information, Sagir Musa, who noted that the government would implement the programme by establishing 609 feeding centres.

According to the government, three food items would be provided to 182,700 poor and vulnerable people in the state daily.

Kebbi

This is one of the northwest states where the government has reportedly announced an N1.5 billion Ramadan package to feed people in the state.

Earlier in February, the government announced a plan to identify one mosque in each local government area of the state where the people can go and get free food during the 2024 Ramadan.

According to The Punch, Governor Nasir Idris made the vow when the people of Arewa and Dandi Local Governments visited to congratulate him on the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a rerun election in two local governments of the state.

Niger

The north-central state, Niger, is one of the states that budgeted N976 million for Ramadan package for its people.

Binta Mamman, the state's commissioner for information, disclosed that the programme targeted carrying out the Ramadan feeding package in eight Emirates councils.

According to her, the government purchased assorted grains, which will be distributed to the 25 local government areas, emirate councils, security agencies, religious leaders, and political parties during Ramadan.

Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni has also announced a Ramadan feeding package worth N187 million for the less privileged and vulnerable people in the northeast state.

Yobe is the seventh state in Nigeria that has publicly declared its budget for the Ramadan feeding package.

Tinubu breaks fast with service chiefs, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu met with the service chiefs during the iftar time, breaking the Ramadan fasting.

The president also had his Iftar moment with members of the executive council and heads of government agencies and parastatals.

The development came at a time when controversies were trailing the killings of about 17 soldiers in Delta state.

Source: Legit.ng