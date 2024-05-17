Nigerian singer Slimcase has revealed an interesting fact about the guest features on his song, Azaman

The 2019 hit track that gained massive airplay had talents like Larry Gaga, 2Baba, Peruzzi, and Slimcase himself on it

In a trending clip, Slimcase shared that he should have had Davido on the song but chose 2Baba instead.

Afrobeat singer Oluwafemi Oladapo Oko-Eko, better known as Slim Case, has detailed how he assembled the artists featured in his song Azaman through music executive Larry Gaga.

Recall that Azaman was released in 2019 and soon became a hit track that gained widespread public acceptance.

Singer Slimcase opens up about his choice of artists on his 2019 hit song, Azaman. He revealed why he picked 2Baba over OBO to feature on it. Credit: @2baba/@davido/@slimcase

Why I chose 2Baba over Davido

Slimcase was a guest at Naija Info FM, where he recounted details about his song Azaman. Initially, he wanted Simi on the song, but their genres didn't align.

Then he mentioned how he heard Peruzzi's joint track with 2Baba and fell in love with it. He said he had wanted to do a song with 2Baba for the longest time.

Slimcase, who earlier shared why his song with Wizkid is not out yet, added that he had been a fan of Innocent Idibia since the days of Plantashun Boiz.

In a turn of events, Peruzzi sent his vocals for Azaman to Davido, who also loved and wanted to be on the song.

However, his love for 2Baba overshadowed having Davido as a guest feature on Azaman, so he chose the veteran singer over OBO.

He concluded with claims that he would fully tattoo 2Baba all over his body if he had a chance.

Watch Slimcase's video below:

Reactions trail Slimcase's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@_______jburna:

"My jam that year 2face kill am ( sit down ! We just dey chill ooo why you come dey do like say you no dey sh*t."

@dunnepsalm:

"Is it just me as much as I dey try remember the tune nah Portable Azaman dey enter my I had to rush and stream the song. This Potable nah unintentional virus."

@egwudikecaf:

"Larry Gaaga is a silent GODFATHER in the music industry. NO NOISE! Even Burna Boy rates him"

@funnybiggywaltlyon:

"My own be say I dey owe fairmoney and okash and I don't even know how to cry on camera, God help me oh."

@ugo_jo:

"Gaaga no boss. No try oo.. senior man ooo."

@sheyeawosina:

"Lie they this talk."

@_______jburna:

"Uzi what ? Uzi wavy , Uzi lenshi , but tonight Uzi crazy i say ,Them no know say uzi street till uzi confirm the money. @peruzzi_vibes finish work too confirm street chill vibe that year I still love the song."

Wizkid and I are now distant - Slimcase

Afrobeat crooner Slimcase shed light on his strained relationship with music superstar Wizkid, who is no longer close.

According to him, it became difficult to catch up with Wizkid as his music became global, adding that he was cut off.

