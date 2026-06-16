A young lady who attended the University of Ibadan for her undergraduate studies celebrated as she finally graduated

The fresh graduate shared her UTME and post-UTME experience as she bagged a first-class degree

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the lady on her achievements

A Nigerian lady, Damilola Bakare, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a degree from the University of Ibadan.

She studied medical laboratory science and graduated with a first-class degree.

A University of Ibadan student who wrote JAMB twice bags first class and shares story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Damilola Bakare

Source: UGC

UI first-class engineering graduate shares experience

On her LinkedIn page, Damilola Bakare shared her experience during her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and how she wrote for the second time.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙖 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙎𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙩. 𝟭𝟭-𝟬𝟱-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲. Today marks one month since I was inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession.

"In 2019, when I wrote JAMB for the second time, I chose the University of Ibadan. The cut-off mark for BMLS was exactly my aggregate. That night, I cried because I knew that if it had been just 0.1 higher, I would probably have spent another year at home.

"Seven years later, I graduated with a 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗻 (The First and the Best 🫴) 🎉. God is indeed faithful; He who began a good work brought it to completion, despite the challenges along the way. I would like to specially appreciate my parents.

"It was not easy for them financially, yet they ensured I lived comfortably throughout my time at the university. Their sacrifices made this achievement possible. To my relatives who have loved and supported me wholeheartedly, thank you for standing by me and helping me make this dream a reality.

"This marks the beginning of a new chapter. Reintroducing, 𝗠𝗟𝗦𝗰𝘁. 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗔𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘆𝗼 𝗕𝗠𝗟𝗦 (𝗜𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗻), 𝗔𝗠𝗟𝗦𝗖𝗡."

A lady who bagged a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan shares her experience. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI first-class graduate

Francis Okorocha said:

"Congratulations on your amazing achievement. Wishing you all the best ahead."

Tomilola Atolagbe said:

"Hearty Congratulations to you. Damilola Bakare Cheers to greater heights."

Oluwadamilola Adu said:

"Congratulations Damilola Bakare , watching you when you were a student was really great. You deserve it..See you at the top."

Queeneth Usendiah said:

"Congratulation dear. I don't know you personally, but I'm super happy for your achievement."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggles, her school experience, and her future goals.

Source: Legit.ng