Atiku Abubakar celebrated a top court's ruling seemingly reinforcing the ADC's eligibility for the 2027 elections

The court of appeal reprimanded a federal high court judge for reportedly disregarding a prior stay order

Atiku, a serial presidential candidate, cautioned against judicial manipulation threatening Nigeria's democracy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, has expressed satisfaction with the court of appeal’s decision to stay the execution of a federal high court judgment that sought the deregistration of his party and four other political parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Apart from the ADC, the other affected parties ordered to be removed from the register are Accord, Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Atiku Abubakar reacts to the court of appeal's ruling staying the deregistration of ADC and other political parties ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard_, @atiku

Source: Twitter

ADC, others secure legal reprieve

As reported by The Punch, in a unanimous ruling on Tuesday afternoon, June 16, a three-member panel of the court of appeal in Abuja led by Abba Mohammed held that Peter Lifu, a federal high court judge, acted in disregard of an earlier order of the appellate court when he proceeded to deliver the judgment.

The Cable also noted the update from the court of appeal.

The panel said the lower court had been directed on May 22 to stay proceedings in the matter pending the determination of appeals filed before the court of appeal.

According to the appellate court, Lifu proceeded with the case despite being aware of the subsisting order.

The court described the action as a violation of the judicial hierarchy and an affront to the authority of the appellate court.

The panel added that proceeding with the judgment in the face of a stay order amounted to “the highest form of judicial impertinence”.

Atiku warns against judicial manipulation

Reacting to the appeal court’s verdict, Atiku, 79, said ‘it is particularly significant that the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) itself initiated the application for the stay.’

His statement read:

“Any attempt to undermine Nigeria's hard-won democracy through judicial manipulation is a grave danger to the Republic. If our democracy suffers further injury, history will demand accountability from those entrusted with dispensing justice.”

Atiku added via an X post:

“The judiciary still has an opportunity to redeem itself by standing firmly on the side of the Constitution, the rule of law, and the Nigerian people.”

ADC emerges as key opposition party ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

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ADC rejects deregistration order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ADC strongly opposed a federal high court ruling directing INEC to deregister the party and four others, describing the judgment as an attempt to use the judiciary to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

In a statement, ADC national spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi condemned the ruling as unconstitutional and deeply troubling.

According to the ADC, the decision runs contrary to established legal precedents and even conflicts with positions previously advanced by INEC on the issue of political party deregistration.

Source: Legit.ng