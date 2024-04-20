Live Updates: Aiyedatiwa, 15 Other Aspirants Battle for Ondo APC Governorship Ticket
Welcome to Legit.ng's live coverage of the Ondo All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary holding Saturday, April 20.
We bring you all the important updates as 16 aspirants, including the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, slug it out for the ruling party's ticket.
Olusola Oke's campaign director raises alarm
At St Stephen's Primary School, Ijomu Street, Akure, Yinka Akosile, director-general of the Olusola Oke campaign organisation for Ward 4, claims that political thugs harassed party members who do not support Governor Aiyedatiwa.
"They rough-handled me, they removed my tag and took it away. I have received phone calls that they are doing the same thing in every ward and shooting guns. That is why I am shouting to the world; I still need my life, my children and family need me," The Cable quoted him as saying.
"Security operatives should protect us, we are not safe."
Large turnout at voting centres in Okitipupa
The APC primary is reportedly recording a large turnout of members at the designated centres at the wards in Okitipupa.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise at various wards in Okitipupa, however, suffered a delay as party officials and those of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not arrive on time.
At Ward 1 at Stella Maris College, Ward 2 at LA Primary School and Ayeka/Igbidigo Ward in Ayeka, large, enthusiastic party members gathered at the venues waiting for the arrival of officials to conduct the election.
Current situation in Akure
Around 11.45am at Ward 4, St Stephen's Primary School, Ijomu Street, Akure, party members are reportedly still waiting for voting materials.
Suspected thugs at the venue are seen harassing party members who do not support their preferred candidate.
Governor Ododo speaks on distribution of voting materials
Governor Usman Ododo announced at BON Hotel that voting materials for Ondo South and North senatorial districts had already been distributed.
This, however, sparked a heated argument with aspirant Edema.
The aspirant questioned the distribution process, challenging the method and channel used to distribute the materials.
Delay in distribution of electoral materials
As of 10am, electoral materials were yet to be distributed to the LGAs, according to TheCable.
Legit.ng gathers that Gbenga Edema, one of the governorship aspirants, has expressed frustration over the delay in distributing voting materials.
He claims that Ovie Omo-Agege, the secretary of the organizing committee, had promised that the materials would be distributed at the BON Hotel in Akure, but this has yet to happen.
Ondo APC primary: Kogi governor in charge
Usman Ododo, governor of Kogi state, is the chairman of the seven-member committee overseeing the Ondo APC governorship primary.
He and other committee members are on ground in Akure, the state capital, to conduct the exercise.
171,922 accredited APC members to vote
The Ondo APC governorship primary election will involve 171,922 accredited party members casting their votes across 203 wards in all 18 local government areas of the state.
Direct primary adopted
The APC has adopted the direct mode for today's primary election. Thus, all accredited members of the party are eligible to vote for their preferred aspirants.
Ondo APC primary: List of 16 aspirants
- Lucky Aiyedatiwa
- Olusola Oke
- Jimoh Ibrahim
- Wale Akinterinwa
- Mayowa Akinfolarin
- Isaacs Kekemeke
- Gbenga Edema
- Ohunyeye Olamide Felix
- Jimi Odimayo
- Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo
- Morayo Lebi
- Diran Iyantan
- Francis Faduyile
- Ifeoluwa Oyedele
- Funmilayo Adekojo
- Funke Omogoroye Judith
Factbox: Only two of the 16 aspirants are female. They are Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo and Funke Omogoroye Judith.