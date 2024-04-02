A community in Katsina state has been thrown into panic mode following an attack by bandits

Bandits reportedly stormed Kasai village in the Batsari LGA and whisked away 30 children to an unknown destination

At the moment, the state police command, government and other security agencies are yet to give an update on the attack

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Katsina state, Katsina - No fewer than thirty children have been reportedly kidnapped by suspected bandits at Kasai village in Batsari local government area of Katsina state.

Katsina police yet to speak as bandits kidnaped 30 children in a community. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Batsari is one of several security frontline local government areas in Katsina state where activities of bandits and other criminal elements have been on the increase almost daily.

Meanwhile, the government and security agencies were yet to comment on the troubling development.

How did bandits kidnap 30 children?

A resident of the area told Channels Television on Tuesday, April 2, that the fresh attack on the children took place in the early hours of Monday, April 1.

The resident, who pleaded anonymity, explained that the victims were intercepted and kidnapped by the hoodlums behind the village area while in search of firewood for cooking.

“Yes, the attack occurred yesterday Monday in the morning hours. It all began when the children numbering up to thirty went behind the Kasai village to secure firewood which, their parents will use to cook food for them.

“Unfortunately, some suspected bandits intercepted them and took them to an unknown destination.

“We do hope and pray that peace and security will be restored in our state,” he added.

Police react as bandits kidnap children

Interestingly, the Katsina state police command spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, has not spoken about the attack.

Bandits disrupt kidnap worshipers at Zamfara Mosque

In a similar development, Legit.ng earlier reported that bandits, on Tuesday, April 2, attacked a mosque in Gusau, capital of Zamfara state, and abducted scores of worshippers.

The attack was carried out when the Muslim faithful were observing the famous congregational prayer, Tahajjud. Tahajjud is a special prayer observed by Muslims every last 10 days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

It is yet unknown if there was any life lost during the attack as the police command in the state is yet to release an official statement on the development.

Source: Legit.ng