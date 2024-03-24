Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security issues.

Faskari, Katsina state - Criminal gangs known locally as bandits have killed two persons during Ramadan prayer at Mairuwa village in Faskari local government area (LGA) of Katsina state.

Legit.ng reports that Katsina is the home state of Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria.

Musa Ado Faskari, the chairman of Faskari LGA, confirmed the killing.

The distraught chairman told BBC Hausa that the attack occurred during Taraweeh (the extra prayers by Muslims at night during Ramadan) on Saturday night, March 23.

Faskari stated that the attack tragically resulted in the abduction of Alhaji Lado Mairua’s wife and his 15-year-old daughter.

Faskari said:

“This is reportedly the second time the his wife will be kidnapped by the bandits."

Meanwhile, Abubakar Aliyu, the spokesperson of the police in Katsina state, confirmed the attack, according to The Punch.

He said in a statement on Sunday, March 24:

“On the 23rd March, 2024, at exactly 8:30 pm, some suspected bandits attacked Mairuwa village during Ramadan prayers, they came there to kidnap and as a result of that, they shot and killed two persons.

“They kidnapped a number of persons. Our men, in collaboration with community watch corps and vigilantes, engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

“The security forces succeeded in repelling the attack, thereby rescuing all the kidnapped victims."

Security agents, bandits, clash in Katsina

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that bandits killed Sanusi Hassan, the commander, Katsina Community Watch Corps (KCWC) for Kankara local government area.

Also killed were four local vigilantes and two young men from Birdigau village.

