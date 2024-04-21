Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The chairman and secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abdullahi Ganduje’s ward in Dawakin Tofa local government of Kano state said those who announced the purported suspension of Ganduje are not APC members.

Ahmed Muhammed Ganduje and Usaini Jibrin said no new election was conducted by the state or national body of the APC to herald a fresh leadership.

Ganduje’s ward says 'impersonators' behind fresh suspension from APC Photo credit: Umar Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Facebook

"To the best of our knowledge, as executive members of Ganduje ward of the APC, there was no new election of new leadership of our party. We remain the same executive of the ward,"

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, April 21.

Ganduje’s ward executives said the sponsored group couldn't do their homework properly by using a fake or uncertified headed paper on which they drew a list of non-existing party executives.

To worsen their situation, the group leader who announced the purported suspension is an NNPP member who contested but lost the councilorship election in Ganduje ward.

The executive members therefore called on the national body of the party and security agencies to facilitate the arrest and persecution of the group for impersonation and calculatingly attempting to cause disaffection in the party.

They also called on party members to disregard such propaganda aimed at disrupting the party.

