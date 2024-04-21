The Senate minority leader, Abba Patrick Moro has explained why Nyesom Wike was allowed into the PDP NEC meeting

Moro said the PDP disciplinary committee did not find the FCT minister guilty of the alleged antiparty activities

He said Wike would have been denied access to the PDP NEC meeting if he had been expelled or suspended by the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki's disciplinary committee

FCT, Abuja - The Senate minority leader, Abba Patrick Moro, said the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike was allowed to attend the National Caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he has not been found guilty of any crime and penalised by the party.

Moro said as a member and former governor, Wike cannot be denied the chance to attend the PDP NEC caucus meeting in Abuja.

Moro said PDP disciplinary committee did not find Wike guilty of the alleged antiparty activities

The senator representing Benue South made this known in a statement on Saturday, April 20, Vanguard reports.

Why Wike was allowed to attend PDP national caucus meeting

He added that the disciplinary committee, headed by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki did not find Wike guilty of the alleged antiparty activities.

Giving insight into the matter, he said

“The constitution of our party is very clear on who is a member and who is not a member of the caucus of the party and I dare say, at this point, that as a former governor who is still a member of the party, Nyesom Wike is a member of the National Caucus of the party.

“If actions had been taken immediately after the elections and people who are perceived to have acted contrary to the desires and yearnings of the PDP have been sanctioned, then we can say that having been expelled or suspended, you can’t be here, but as it is, non of such actions have been taken, so you can’t just ban people from attending meetings."

As reported by Leadership, the PDP national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba said the party will not succumb to mob action mentality to punish members accused of anti-party activities.

Wike's loyalist leads thugs to disrupt PDP NEC meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Samuel Nwanosike, the chairperson of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state, on Thursday, April 18, allegedly led thugs to disrupt the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Nwanosike, who is a loyalist of Wike allegedly tried to force his way into the venue and came along with hoodlums.

It was gathered that his alleged intention was to create chaos and halt resolutions by the NEC.

