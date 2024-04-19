PDP elder Bode George has said that the party will resolve its internal problems like a family matter and would not make it a marketplace matter

Speaking on why PDP did not sanction FCT minister Nyesom Wike for alleged anti-party activities, George said the party is not easy to start firing people because two or three persons are angry

According to Bode Goerge, the PDP has a committee that would carry out post mortem analysis of the crisis and reunite the members

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the crisis rocking the leading opposition would not be resolved in the marketplace.

The Lagos-born politician posited that the umbrella party is working to reconcile its aggrieved members, including the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Bode George explained why PDP can't suspend Wike, others Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Why some members want PDP to sanction Wike

Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), disagreed with the PDP leadership ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The minister and his G5 group, then governors, were fighting for the recognition of the southern bloc in the party's hierarchy and worked against the PDP and its presidential candidate when their agitation was not addressed.

Some party stalwarts have questioned Wike's membership in the PDP, while others are urging the party's leadership to sanction him. But Bode George maintained that the party is working to settle the matter.

PDP working to reconcile aggrieved members

Speaking on Channels TV on Thursday evening, April 18, the former deputy national chairman of the PDP disclosed that the party now has a standing committee that will conduct a post-mortem analysis of its situation.

The PDP chieftain stated that the party is not ready to start "firing" people because few people are still angry about the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

His statement reads in part:

“It is an issue in the party. It should not be resolved in the marketplace.”

He further added:

“We are going to settle our own matters like a family.”

