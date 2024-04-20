For some governorship aspirants in Ondo, the primary election is not going on smoothly or at least, as they planned

Some of the aspirants are alleging that election materials are yet to get to their senatorial districts as of the morning of Saturday, April 20

One of such persons making the complaint is an aspirant, Gbenga Edema, who is calling for the cancellation of the election

There are calls for the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Ondo state to be cancelled over alleged irregularities and what some aspirants have termed as foul play.

Some APC members on Saturday, April 20, alleged that the committee, headed by Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi, was biased in discharging its duties.

There are claims against the conduct of the electoral process

Majorly, the aggrieved party members are claiming that the distribution of materials was not evenly done to other senatorial districts in the state where the primary election is being held, while some are even saying that they are yet to see anything in their districts.

One of the aspirants, Gbenga Edema, alleged that no election materials were taken anywhere, Punch reports.

Edema told newsmen that if the committee is not ready for the election, it should be postponed until necessary arrangements are made.

His words:

“I have been here since 6.30 am and I didn’t see any material taken out of this place. The returning officers and electoral officers of my ward, Mahin Ward 2 in Ilaje Local Government are here and unable to collect any materials.

“What we are asking for is a credible election. So, we are asking the leadership of the party to look into this. If they’re not ready for this election, they should postpone it and the right thing should be done.”

Ododo dismisses allegations

On his part, Ododo, addressing party members on the morning of Saturday, stated that the electoral materials had been sent to the Ondo South and South-North Senatorial Districts, except for Ondo Central.

The Kogi governor said:

“There was no issue, I just came this (Saturday) morning and I was told that the election materials have been taken to Ondo South and Ondo North Senatorial Districts.”

