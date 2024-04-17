Former Kwara senator Rafiu Ibrahim has reportedly died at 57 after passing through a brief illness

Senator Ibrahim's death was announced in a statement by the family on Wednesday, adding that his burial will followed in due course

Rafiu Ibrahim, the former senator from Kwara state, is dead. The ex-lawmaker was said to have passed away at the age of 57 following a brief illness.

The family of the former senator announced Ibrahim's demise in a statement on Wednesday, April 17, adding that his burial arrangement will commence in due course.

Ex-Kwara senator Ibrahim dies

The statement partly reads in part:

"We pray Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governor of Kwara state, has mourned the former senator's death. The governor said he was shocked and sad to hear the news about Senator Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 's death following a short illness.

The governor's condolence reads in part:

“This shocking development again reminds everyone of the inevitability of death for all human beings and the fact that it could come unannounced for anyone."

Mourning the late senator of Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner and prominent figure from Kwara state, who described the demise of the former lawmaker as heartbreaking.

Anifowoshe, in a tweet on Wednesday morning, noted that Senator Ibrahim was well-known for his kindness, not only to his party members.

Her tweet reads:

"I've just received heartbreaking news of the passing of Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim, a legislator, friend, and patriot.

"As a prominent figure in Kwara South, he was known for his kindness, even towards those with differing political views like myself. May his soul find eternal peace."

